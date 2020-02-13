LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 5 Louisville (21-4) dropped their first game since Jan. 4 to Georgia Tech (12-13) 64-58.

The Cards had their worst shooting performance of the season, shooting 33.9% from the field at 19-56 and season low three-point percentage at 12.5% at 3-24.

UofL never led in the game and at most trailed by 11 points in the game.

Leading scorer Jordan Nwora shot 1-6 from the field with two points and four turnovers.

UofL won the turnover battle 16-18 and out-rebounded the Yellow Jackets 37-30.

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 18 points.

No. 5 Louisville is back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Clemson.

