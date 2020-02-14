RALEIGH, N.C. — Jazmine Jones scored 19 points to help ninth-ranked Louisville beat fourth-ranked North Carolina State 66-59 in a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top two teams.

Kylee Shook added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Cardinals' strong defensive effort.

Louisville shot 48%. N.C. State shot 32% and made 5 of 20 3-pointers. Top North Carolina State scorer Elissa Cunane had 10 points but made 1 of 12 shots.

Kayla Jones scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack, who began the night with a one-game lead in the ACC standings.

