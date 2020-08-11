Louisville resumes football activities after COVID-19 pause

According to officials, all Cardinal coaches and players tested negative for COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football resumed practice Sunday after postponing its game with Virginia yesterday to Nov. 14.

According to officials, all Cardinal coaches and players tested negative for COVID-19.

The Cards paused all football activities last Wednesday after 10 players and 5 support staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Five more players and two more staff members were quarantined due to contact tracing.

This came after 9 Cardinals missed UofL’s loss to Virginia Tech on Oct. 31.

Head Coach Scott Satterfield said it was mainly due to COVID-19.

