Louisville resumes football activities after COVID-19 pause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football resumed practice Sunday after postponing its game with Virginia yesterday to Nov. 14.
According to officials, all Cardinal coaches and players tested negative for COVID-19.
The Cards paused all football activities last Wednesday after 10 players and 5 support staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
Five more players and two more staff members were quarantined due to contact tracing.
This came after 9 Cardinals missed UofL’s loss to Virginia Tech on Oct. 31.
Head Coach Scott Satterfield said it was mainly due to COVID-19.
