UofL's Malik Williams to miss up to 12 weeks with foot injury

The senior co-captain fractured a bone in his right foot. UofL begins their season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville men's basketball senior co-captain and forward/center Malik Williams is expected to miss up 12 weeks with a broken bone in his right foot.

According to a press release, Williams developed a new fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and will undergo surgery to repair the break next week. Dr. Andrew Harston will perform the procedure next week at the Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville.

“I feel for Malik,” said UofL Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack. “He’s everything a coach could ask for in a person, player and captain, so my heart aches for him. Our team will miss his presence on the court during his time away. I feel for our fans as well who love watching and supporting Malik’s play. I have no doubt he will have a successful surgery and do his best to return to the Cardinals. We will support him on and off the floor throughout his absence.”

UofL’s Malik Williams has suffered a broken bone in his right foot.... will have surgery next week to repair..... our 12 weeks. Williams is the clear leader for the Cards on the court. @WHAS11 — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) November 7, 2020

Williams, who was elected as a team captain by his teammates for the second straight year, has amassed 604 points and 444 rebounds throughout his career.

The runner-up in the 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year voting, Williams scored in double figures on 10 occasions as a junior and 23 times for his career.

This is the second straight year the Cardinals' defensive anchor will be sidelined to start the season. He suffered a broken bone in his right foot in practice on Sept. 20, 2019, had a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on Sept. 23, and returned after eight weeks.

The Cards begin their season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois in the first game of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic at the KFC Yum! Center.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.