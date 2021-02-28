Jones leads Cards to OT win over Duke

Carlik Jones put up 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win.

DURHAM, N.C. — Carlik Jones led the Cards to an overtime victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night.

Louisville defeated Duke 80-73, likely pushing the Blue Devils out of an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Jones put up 25 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Samuell Williamson posted 14 points and 12 rebounds. In his 44 minutes on the court, Jones had zero turnovers.

Duke's Matthew Hurt posted 37 points before fouling out in overtime. After the game, Cards coach Chris Mack called Hurt a one of the best players in the country, but said "we got one of the best players in the country, too" in Jones.

The Cards were forced to play most of the second half without Malik Williams, who left with a foot injury.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi currently has Louisville as a 10-seed in the tournament.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.