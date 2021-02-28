Florida edges Kentucky 71-67 for series split

Davion Mintz tied a career high with 21 points in leading the Wildcats on senior night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tre Mann scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida pulled out a 71-67 victory over Kentucky, winning its third straight game and avenging a blowout loss to the Wildcats.

Tyree Appleby’s wide-open 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes remaining put the Gators ahead for good at 65-63 in a game that had 14 lead changes and nine ties, the vast majority coming in the second half when neither team led by more than four.

Davion Mintz tied a career high with 21 points in leading the Wildcats on senior night. Kentucky had beaten Florida 76-58 in January.

UK's loss ended its three-game win streak. The Wildcats play Ole Miss at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.