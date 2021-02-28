Silver Creek girls basketball wins state championship

The Dragons defeated South Bend Washington 54-48.

INDIANAPOLIS — Silver Creek girls basketball won its first state title Saturday, defeating South Bend Washington in the IHSAA 3A Championship.

While the game was close late in the fourth, Marissa Gasaway helped put things away with two of her 18 points. The Dragons won 54-48.

The Dragons shot 39% from the field, with Alana and Kynidi Striverson putting up 11 and 10 points, respectively.

"I'm just happy to be from Silver Creek," head coach Scott Schoen said. "I'm so proud that these girls' faces are going to be up on the wall, and it's going to be there forever. They deserve it."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.