Teddy vs Lamar | Former Cardinals headline NFL match-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The stage is set for a University of Louisville (UofL) quarterback showdown. The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) are traveling to Mile High to play the Denver Broncos (3-0).

This season both teams have been led by two former UofL greats, Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater.

Jackson is a former NFL MVP and the only Heisman Trophy winner in the school's history. The Ravens signal-caller currently leads the league in yards per completion and yards per carry.

He is also fourth in the league in rushing yards and has two game-winning drives including last week's thriller against the Detroit Lions.

Jackson guided the Cardinals from 2015-17 and shattered school and conference records on his way to three bowl games.

Bridgewater is in his first season with the Broncos after stints in New Orleans and Carolina. He has led the Broncos to three double-digit wins and is second in the league in completion percentage.

Bridgewater starred at UofL from 2011-13 leading the team to a Sugar Bowl win in the 2012-13 season against no. 4 Florida.

This is the first time the two quarterbacks are playing against one another and oddly enough, both players were taken with the 32nd overall picks in their respective drafts.

The game is Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:25 p.m. To mark the occasion, CBS is making an exception.

In the midst of their game of week shown in the most of the country, Louisville is the only market outside of Denver and Baltimore to televise the game.

Best of luck to two UofL legends, Teddy and Lamar!

