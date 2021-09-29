KFC Yum! Center undergoing major renovations

Renovations include new video boards, audio upgrades and new concession stand branding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center unveiled major renovations in progress. The facility is adding video, audio and broadcast upgrades as well as updating concession stand branding and carpet throughout the arena.

The Yum! said the digital upgrades significantly enhance the fan atmosphere at University of Louisville (UofL) basketball games and amenities will enhance the atmosphere of multiple events held at the facility.

“The upgrades are part of a much larger capital improvement plan to allow the KFC Yum! Center to maintain the physical amenities that make us one of the best arenas in the nation,” KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger said. “Every one of these projects is important to help ASM Global and the Louisville Arena Authority achieve our goal of exceeding our client’s and customer’s expectations and providing the most optimal experience inside the arena."

😍 New video boards at the @kfc_yumcenter



Details on all the arena improvements coming this season: https://t.co/xlb3ctftX5#GoCards pic.twitter.com/HlJUBJxtqQ — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) September 29, 2021

Most notable of the renovations is a new video board. The screen is three times larger than the arena’s original scoreboard and the new technology provides more than double the pixels of the previous display system.

Boasting 12,000 square feet of LED, the new multimedia displays will showcase the action on the court, in between basketball plays and on-stage during concerts in grander fashion and at a significantly higher quality.

The renovation also includes 42 new locations of LED vomitory displays capable of synchronizing with the venue’s courtside LED displays and 360-degree ribbon boards to create a fully immersive in-bowl experience.

“The dynamic overhaul of the digital experience in the KFC Yum! Center gives fans an all new connection and spirit that's amplified more than ever,” ANC Senior Vice President Jerry Cifarelli, Jr. said. “It's been gratifying for all of ANC to expand our partnership with the Louisville Arena Authority to help them continue to deliver a world-class experience for their community."

As part of their naming rights contract renewal through 2031, Yum! Brands worked closely with the Louisville Arena Authority to give their KFC Yum! Center concession stands a more modern, updated look.



The total cost for all projects is under $8 million and is expected to be finished sometime in the fall.



For more information on the new renovations at the Yum! Center, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.