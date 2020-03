LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Cards are looking ahead to the ACC Tournament after falling short in clinching part of the regular season title against Virginia.

Officials announced the seedings and bracket for the tournament Saturday night.

Louisville will enter this year’s tournament as a three-seed and earned a double bye into the quarterfinals Thursday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.

They will face the winner of Wednesday night’s game, No. 6-seed Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina-winner.

The game will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.

Tuesday, March 10

First Round

4:30 p.m. – No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (ACC Network)



Wednesday, March 11

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami (ESPN)

2 p.m. – No. 5 NC State vs. Wake Forest/Pitt winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2)

9 p.m. – No. 6 Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina winner (ESPN2)



Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m. – No. 1 Florida State vs. Clemson/Miami winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – No. 3 Louisville vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)



Friday, March 13

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)



Saturday, March 14

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Clark Hit 3 To Lift No. 22 Virginia Past No. 10 Louisville 57-54

No. 22 FSU beats No. 4 Louisville 62-60 to reach ACC finals