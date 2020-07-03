GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 16 points, Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 16 rebounds and the No. 22 Florida State women beat No. 4 Louisville 62-60 to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for only the second time in school history.

Of Louisville's four losses this season, two have come at the hands of Florida State.

The Seminoles also upended Louisville last month 67-59 behind 25 points and 13 rebounds from Gillespie.

Dana Evans had 16 points to lead Louisville in this one. The Seminoles' only other appearance in the title game came in 2015 when they lost to top-seeded Notre Dame.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.