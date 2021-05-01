Kentucky Sports Radio founder, former 21c CEO buy majority stake in Ohio Valley Wrestling

Matt Jones and Craig Greenberg are leading a group of investors that purchased a majority interest in OVW.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two prominent figures have purchased a majority interest in Ohio Valley Wrestling, a Louisville-based independent professional wrestling promotion.

Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones and former 21c Museum Hotels CEO Craig Greenberg are leading a group of investors that purchased a majority interest in OVW. The group also includes Dr. Jeffery Tuvlin of Louisville and Andrew “Hubby” Jefferson of Lexington.

Professional wrestler Al Snow will continue to run OVW day-to-day, with the business saying Jones and Greenberg's group will work to position OVW for continued growth in live sports entertainment and expand the Al Snow Wrestling Academy.

"Craig and I are excited about building OVW's fan base and viewership, while showcasing the best wrestling in America," Jones said in the announcement. "With a legend like Al Snow running the wrestling and our massive KSR fan base joining in, we believe we can take OVW to the next level and create one of the world’s premier promotions right here in Kentucky."

Some of wrestling's biggest stars have come out of OVW since its start in 1993. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, The Miz and more got their start in Louisville. Currently, OVW's live shows air every Tuesday live at 8 p.m. on WBNA and against at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"With a leadership team combining business expertise and enthusiasm for local sports, we believe Ohio Valley Wrestling is poised for even more growth and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this outstanding Louisville-based organization," Greenberg said.

