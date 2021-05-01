Kentucky QB Terry Wilson to transfer for final year of eligibility

Wilson announced his intention to transfer in an Instagram story in which he thanked his Kentucky coaches and teammates.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson says he will enter the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after leading the Wildcats to two bowl wins in three years.

Wilson announced his intention to transfer in an Instagram story in which he thanked his Kentucky coaches and teammates.

"I have made relationships and memories here that will last a lifetime," Wilson said.

In his post, Wilson did not mention where he is planning to go after leaving Kentucky.

He helped Kentucky beat No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in last week's Gator Bowl to cap his comeback from a season-ending left knee injury in the second game of 2019.

Terry Wilson to transfer from Kentucky pic.twitter.com/lehfNNmaiX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 5, 2021

In 2018, Wilson guided Kentucky past Penn State in the Citrus Bowl to complete a 10-win season.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.