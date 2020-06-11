UK basketball releases guidelines for home game capacity, ticket options

Both Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum will have a 15% capacity for home games with face coverings being required.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky released their guidelines for capacity and ticketing options for 2020-21 men's and women's basketball season.

According to a release, home games at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum can have 15% capacity which includes participants, essential personnel, media and a limited number of spectators. The release also noted that plans are subject to change based on information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, fans can expect a number of changes to their game day experience. Some of these changes include required face coverings for fans at all times, proper physical distancing, providing concessions with cashless transactions and discouraging the bringing of bags of any sort.

UK also released details on ticketing options for the season.

According to a release, tickets will be sold in season packages for both men's and women's basketball, and K Fund priority rankings will determine the order for ticket assignment.

Available tickets will be physically distanced throughout Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum and will be primarily sold in small blocks of two, three and four seats in order to maximize attendance opportunities for a greater number of season ticket accounts.

Fans will also receive mobile tickets instead of physical tickets. More details are expected from UK on ticketing options in the coming weeks.

Men's basketball begins their season at home against Morehead State Nov. 25.

