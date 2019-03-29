LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-- Are you looking to be the life of the party this year at the Kentucky Derby? Men style at the Kentucky Derby has a new twist! The latest modern trend for men seen at Churchill Downs has been funky print suits and men seen in rompers.

Would you wear these unique and colorful outfits or are you more on the traditional side of fashion when it comes to watching the most exciting 2 mins in sports?

Courtesy of Opposuits and Zesties Men's Romper The Original Male Romper

Bethanni Williams

A pineapple man romper!? Are you into it? These man rompers are described to be stylish, comfortable and a confidence booster

Amazon.com

A Pineapple Romper-$39.99

In to bold prints? These man rompers are described to be stylish, comfortable and a confidence booster

Amazon.com

Dorito Romper-$39.99

Emoji Inspired romper!? Are you into it? These man rompers are described to be stylish, comfortable and a confidence booster

Amazon.com

Eggplant Romper-$39.99

Island inspired Man romper... Are you into it? These man rompers are described to be stylish, comfortable and a confidence booster

Amazon.com

Floral Flamingo-$39.99

Looking to stand out Kentucky Derby? Try a bold color this season from Oppo suits

Oppo Suits

The Orange Suit- $99

Bold Prints are always on trend at the Kentucky Derby!

Oppo Suits

Tulips From Amsterdam- $99

The infamous Pineapple suit that was a fan favorite at the Kentucky Derby. This time there is a short version to the long pant and suit traditional suit. Would you wear this?

Oppo Suits

Shineapple Suit- $99

Bold men's attire at the Kentucky Derby is not for the faint of heart and those that do not like attention. Don't forget to have fun when picking your outfit and lean into your confidence when wearing statement pieces such as the printed suits and rompers. For more bold print suits shop at Opposuits . If you're looking to try a man romper this year try Zesties or Uideazone.

