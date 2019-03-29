LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-- Are you looking to be the life of the party this year at the Kentucky Derby? Men style at the Kentucky Derby has a new twist! The latest modern trend for men seen at Churchill Downs has been funky print suits and men seen in rompers.
Would you wear these unique and colorful outfits or are you more on the traditional side of fashion when it comes to watching the most exciting 2 mins in sports?
Shop the latest fashion trend for men for the Kentucky Derby Below:
A Pineapple Romper-$39.99
Dorito Romper-$39.99
Eggplant Romper-$39.99
Floral Flamingo-$39.99
The Orange Suit- $99
Shineapple Suit- $99
Bold men's attire at the Kentucky Derby is not for the faint of heart and those that do not like attention. Don't forget to have fun when picking your outfit and lean into your confidence when wearing statement pieces such as the printed suits and rompers. For more bold print suits shop at Opposuits . If you're looking to try a man romper this year try Zesties or Uideazone.
