LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS 11)--Are you on the hunt for your Kentucky Derby and Oaks outfit? Amazon.com has an extensive Kentucky Derby style section that offers several different looks for every kind of woman and its affordable!

WHAS11's Digital Content Producer/Style Expert Bethanni Williams has compiled a list of elegant looks perfect for Derby Day.

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #1 Check out this blush/rose dress from Amazon that perfect for the Kentucky Derby! Inexpensive blush fascinator on Amazon.com This blush colored hat is a traditional statement piece. Great to block the sun out at Churchill Downs This burgundy fascinator is a great statement piece with a pop of color.

Look #1: Dress, Blush Fascinator, Traditional Blush Hat, Burgundy Fascinator

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #2 Check out this perfect off the shoulder dress by Amazon! Perfect for every body type! This dress comes in many shades as well. Check out the perfect traditional style black hat from Amazon.com. Perfect for every look and great to repurpose with multiple outfits! Check out this detailed fascintor perfect for every outfit look! This fascinator also comes in many shades. Everyone likes options right? Not into fascinators or traditional hats for your Kentucky Derby outfit? Check out this cool Peacock hair clip great for an updo or curls!

Look 2: Dress , Traditional Hat, Detailed Black Fascinator, Peacock Hairclip

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #3 Not into the pastels or bold print dresses? Check out this fun and edgy dress with Skulls and Roses. This style of dress comes in many shades. Looking for a bold color fascinator for your Kentucky Derby outfit? Check out this fascinator that comes in many shades! Into mesh or veils? This fascinator will turn any basic look to chic within seconds!

Look #3: Dress, Red Fascinator, Black Veil Fascinator

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #4 On trend floral/pastel Kentucky Derby dress! This dress is also great fo all body types. Show-stopping green/nude fascinator. Money green fascinator is the perfect pop of color! This style has a variety of color options to choose from.

Look #4: Dress, Green/ Nude Fascinator, Money Green Fascinator

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #5 Check out this off the shoulder dress that resembles the traditional seersucker trend! Super casual and flirty for the lady that desires to be more comfortable. Looking for a bold color fascinator for your Kentucky Derby outfit? Check out this fascinator that comes in many shades! This hat is perfect for the Kentucky Oaks & Derby. Since Oaks is PINK for Breast Cancer awareness, this traditional hat would be a sure head turner! Into the Royals fashion? This Nude fascinator can bring any Kentucky Derby outfit up a notch.

Look 5: Dress, Red Fascinator, Traditional Hot Pink hat, Nude Royal Fascinator

Kentucky Derby Inexpensive look #6 This vintage polka dot pencil dress is perfect for those ladies who like to show off their shape a little. This dress comes in many shades just in time for the Kentucky Derby season. Into mesh or veils? This fascinator will turn any basic look to chic within seconds! Looking for a bold color fascinator for your Kentucky Derby outfit? Check out this fascinator that comes in many shades! Check out this detailed fascintor perfect for every outfit look! This fascinator also comes in many shades. Everyone likes options right? Get into this super cute traditional black hat that will be seen worn by many at the Kentucky Derby!

Look #6: Dress, Black Veil Fascinator, Red Fascinator

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #7 More cute and comfy looks for Kentucky Derby style! This dress is offered in several shades. Fun & elegant super wide brim hat perfect for blocking all the sun at Churchill Downs. Causal hat look with a little flare for your Kentucky Derby look! This Traditional Kentucky Derby hat comes in a few colors! Not into fascinators or traditional hats for your Kentucky Derby outfit? Check out this cool Peacock hair clip great for an updo or curls!

Look #7: Dress, Super wide brim hat, Traditional Ky. Derby Hat, Peacock Hair clip

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #8 Get into this floral print dress! This dress comes in many shades! Get into this navy blue traditional Kentucky Derby Hat! This vintage feathered fascinator is great for any style dress! This fascinator comes in a couple of shades!

Look #8: Dress, Traditional Navy blue Hat, Vintage Feathered Fascinator

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #9 Pastels are a traditional staple during the Kentucky Derby! You can never go wrong with a simple pastel slim pencil dress. This dress comes in many shades! This vintage feathered fascinator is great for any style dress! This fascinator comes in a couple of shades! Into the Royals fashion? This Nude fascinator can bring any Kentucky Derby outfit up a notch.

Look 9: Dress, Vintage Feathered Fascinator, Nude Royal Fascinator

Kentucky Derby inexpensive look #10 Polka Dots?! Don't mind if we do, this traditional print is a great go-to! This dress fits almost every body type and comes in many shades! This vintage feathered fascinator is great for any style dress! This fascinator comes in a couple of shades! This traditional floral wide brim hat is a great option for women who need an adjustable strap and that will be wearing their hair down at Churchill Downs

Look #10: Dress, Vintage Feathered Fascinator, Traditional Floral Wide Brim Hat

RELATED: Pineapple suit wins fashion game at Kentucky Derby

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Androgyny

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: The Flirty Florals

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Statement Pieces

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Get The Look

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Bold Beauties

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Shoulder Sass

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Saddle Up Seersucker

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: The Winner's Circle

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Monochromatic

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Steal His Look

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: The Comfort Zone

RELATED: Derby Style on a Dime

►Contact Digital Content Producer Bethanni Williams at Bwilliams@whas11.com