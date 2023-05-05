Father, son compete against each other in Kentucky Oaks 149

When the two fillies debuted together in June 2022, Norm laughed about the possibility of racing against his dad.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the Oaks horses stepped into the starting gate, you'll see Southlawn in position four, and Wonder Wheel right next to her at number five.

The match-up is a competition between father and son.

Participating in his first Kentucky Oaks, Louisville native Norm Casse knows what it would mean to win.

"There will be a lot of people around here that I've been friends, and friends and family that would look at me like a rockstar," he said.

None more than his father Mark.

"For us to win Oaks would be wonderful," he said. "But for Norman winning it would be pretty emotional for me."

Mark named Norm after his own longtime horseman father who passed in 2017.

The eldest Casse would love Southlawn and Wonder Wheel coming out of the gates side-by-side five years after Norm left Mark's barn to train on his own.

"The hardest part has been not being involved in these races," Norm said. "So I was, I was with my dad for a long time, every week and we were running horses every week. And we were part of big races."

When the two fillies debuted together in June 2022, Norm laughed about the possibility of racing against his dad.

"And he goes 'Wouldn't that be funny? If we both have, you know, Kentucky Oaks horses?' And I said that would be great," he said.

While it's not normal for a father and son duo to face off at the Oaks, Norm is trying to treat his debut as such.

"I think it's a really cool and unique deal considering he's bringing over a 2-year-old champion. He has the champ and the race, but at the end of the day, it's just another horse race," he said.

Mark's confidence in Wonder Wheel was enough to encourage his wife to wear her Derby dress to Oaks instead.

"Her Derby dress was fancier than her Oaks dress," he said.

He also wanted to cherish this moment with his family; he only wished his father was there.

"Maybe he's up there watching. It's something you don't even imagine," Mark said. "If we win tomorrow, you'll see a happy Mark Chasse. If Norman wins, you'll seen an emotional Mark Chasse."

Regardless, Norm said this isn't the last you'll hear his name.

"You're going to start seeing my name and a lot, lot of big races going forward. And eventually we're going to start winning those races," he said.

