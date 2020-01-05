LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous fashion that normally fills the paddock, paired with the sound of the bugle blow will be missing from Churchill Downs this spring.

The May milestone since 1877 is on the move this year, as coronavirus causes the Kentucky Derby to be postponed.

“This is only the second time it hasn't happened in May,” said Jessica Whitehead, a Curator of Collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum. “In 1945, the federal government put a ban on racing and they ended up needing to postpone the Derby to June.”

At the time, America was wrapped up in a world war.

“They really wanted to keep that focus on what was happening overseas and make sure that we were pouring all of our American resources into making sure the war was successful,” Whitehead explained.

The effort forced Churchill Downs to sit still on that first Saturday in May, but leave it to Kentucky to get creative. For the race most commonly referred to as the fastest two minutes in sports, a twist.

“It brings a smile to my face which is exactly what it was supposed to do in 1945,” said Whitehead. “One really slow Derby.”

167 turtles were shipped to Louisville from a turtle ranch in Chicago. Then there were turtle trials, “making sure they had some good athletic contenders that wanted to come out of their shell and run,” joked Whitehead.

“The winners of that would participate in the grand event, the Turtle Derby.”

Held in what are now the Louisville Gardens, on May 5, 1945, 6500 people placed their bets as 20 turtles trekked 20 feet.

“The winner who was aptly named, Broken Spring, paid out $2.50 cents."

Those behind it raised $11,000 that day to donate to a charity for crippled children. More than that, the Turtle Derby served as proof of Kentucky’s resilience.

“Tradition is not trammeled by a specific date.”

It's been quite a decade in Kentucky Derby History: Two Triple Crown winners and a disqualification that rocked the track.

None, of which, compares to the empty track Louisville will see this week.

There will be no freshly raked dirt kicked up by a thoroughbred's stride, and the hustle and bustle at betting windows will be silenced.

“It's important for us to stay as positive as possible,” said Whitehead.

The 146th Kentucky Derby is set to run on September 5, 2020.

“Derby is not about a day on a calendar. Derby is about a feeling, an emotion, it's about family. It’s about history and tradition that can't be boxed in by that date in May.”

It’s an event that has survived floods, wars and every kind of hardship because this Commonwealth loves its horses, its history and its Kentucky Derby.

“However, Derby is celebrated, and believe me it will be celebrated because nobody is going to let Derby go by, it will carry on tradition,” said Whitehead.

