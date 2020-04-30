LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Opening day of Churchill Downs' 2020 Spring Meet will be May 16. The announcement comes after the state's approval for horse racing to resume May 11, as part of Kentucky's phased approach to reopening the economy.

The track will operate under the strict guidelines given by the state to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those guidelines include not permitting spectators at the track.

Churchill Downs said after the opening weekend, racing will be staged Thursday-Sunday with a special holiday Monday card on Memorial Day. Post time for the first race of the day will be 1 p.m. EST.

RELATED: Churchill Downs halts $300M expansion project until 2021

RELATED: Phase 1: Here's when you can get your dog groomed and when other businesses could open in Kentucky

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.