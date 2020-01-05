FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's top public health official has splashed cold water on opening public pools because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said Thursday that public pools should stay closed at least through early summer. He mentioned the inability to maintain social distancing guidelines needed to help contain the virus as a reason for keeping public pools closed.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 174 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky. That raises the statewide total to more than 4,700 since the pandemic began. The governor reported five more virus-related deaths.

