Third horse scratched from Kentucky Derby, King Russell to draw into field

Continuar's trainer said the horse "has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another horse will be scratched from Kentucky Derby 149.

Japanese horse Continuar will be scratched from this year's Derby according to trainer Yoshito Yahagi.

He said he feels like Continuar "has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby."

"Considering the future of the horse and the fact that we cannot show the horse’s true ability in his current state, we have decided to scratch Continuar from the Kentucky Derby," Yahagi said.

He said while they cannot participate this year, he hopes to return to the Derby in the future.

Officials said Continuar qualified through the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby point series.

Brereton Jones and Naber Racing's King Russell will now draw into the field according to officials.

Continuar is the third horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby.

🏇JUST IN TONIGHT🏇:

*Another* Derby horse is out/scratched from the race.

*That brings the total to *3* scratched from Derby 149 today alone.

*The WHAS 11 NightTeam has team coverage at 11 with reaction from race fans to today's Derby developments.@WHAS11 https://t.co/SdcURAUBO1 — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) May 5, 2023

