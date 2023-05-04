Lord Miles scratched from Kentucky Derby, trainer suspended

The Board of Stewards said the decision was made "for the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes, and the safety of our jockeys."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby contender Lord Miles has been scratched from running in the world-famous horse race at Churchill Downs.

Following the death of two of his horses at Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Board of Stewards have scratched all horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., including colt Lord Miles, until further notice.

In a statement, the board said the decision was made "for the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes, and the safety of our jockeys."

The trainer has also been suspended by Churchill Downs Incorporated and barred from entering horses in race or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended indefinitely by @ChurchillDowns Incorporated from competing at its tracks.



Decision follows two highly-unusual sudden deaths of his horses.



Lord Miles scratched from @KentuckyDerby; Mandarin Hero now in field.



More: https://t.co/v1DhOesiT1 — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 4, 2023

Officials said the suspension is indefinite pending an autopsy of Parents Pride and Chasing Artie.

Joseph previously scratched six of his horses in races Thursday and Friday but had left Lord Miles in the Derby field.

The decision to pull Joseph's horses was made in consultation with the trainer.

"We fully support the stewards' actions today to ensure the safety of our equine and human athletes while an investigation is ongoing into the unusual circumstances surrounding these tragic fatalities," Chairman of the KHRC, Jonathan Rabinowitz, and Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet, Ray Perry, said in a joint statement.

Mandarin Hero, trained by Terunobu Fujita, is taking Lord Miles' place in the Derby.

This makes the second horse to be scratched from the Derby on Thursday. Practical Move was also scratched due to an "elevated temperature."

