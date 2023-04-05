Kentucky Derby 149 | What you can, can't bring to Churchill Downs

From water bottles to bag sizes, here's what you can and can't bring to the track.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before heading to the track for Kentucky Derby 149, you might want to double-check everything you have, and make sure you left everything you don't need at home.

First thing first, check your bag.

All patrons are subject to metal detector scans before entry to the track through Derby week.

So, be prepared for a bit of a line.

Admission gates open bright and early at 9 a.m. on Oaks and Derby Day.

But don't bring a large bag; you can only bring one bag per guest and it can be no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

So no large backpacks, duffel bags or luggage.

Other items that need to be left behind are:

Coolers

Skateboards and scooters

Seat cushions larger than 15" x 15"

Tripods

Alcohol

Umbrellas of any size

Weapons like guns or knives

However, parents can bring diaper bags and a stroller if needed. The child just needs to accompany their parents.

You can bring a water bottle or two as long as they are sealed, clear and unopened.

Also, don't get caught without a parking plan.

On-site parking passes for Thurby, Oaks and Derby are no longer on sale. But, you can pay for parking at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium and walk to Churchill Downs.

Those passes start at $40, and ride shares will be able to drop off riders in the Bronze Lot.

Parking instructions and maps can be found here.

Be ready for a good time!

With track attendance up to 150,000 people, the crowd will be buzzing in their best and brightest hats, dresses, suits and shoes.

So come prepared to make the most out of your day at Churchill Downs.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.