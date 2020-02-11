Bellarmine basketball to play home games at Freedom Hall as it enters Division I

Freedom Hall can accommodate 2,700 fans this season under Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 recommendations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University has announced their men's and women's basketball teams will play home games at Freedom Hall during their inaugural season in NCAA Division I.

The university announced the multiyear partnership with Kentucky Venues Monday, with Athletic Director Scott Wiegandt saying it was a natural choice "as it’s steeped in rich basketball tradition and is minutes from our campus."

Due to Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions, the Knights began searching for a new home that could provide more seats this season. Knights Hall, under current recommendations, could only seat around 300 fans. Freedom Hall, however, can accommodate 2,700 fans for the 2020-21 season.

Then, Wiegandt said the school saw benefits in making Freedom Hall a long-term home for its basketball programs.

"It has long been considered one of the best places in the world to watch a basketball game and the venue gives us ample room to grow into our new D-I status," Wiegandt said.

Scotty Davenport says this is not just a one season thing.... it's a long term deal between the Knights and Freedom Hall. @WHAS11 — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) November 2, 2020

The Knights men's and women's programs will make their Freedom Hall debuts during Thanksgiving weekend. The men's team will host Transylvania University Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m., while the women play Western Illinois Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.

Bellarmine's athletics program joined the ASUN Conference this summer. While their ASUN schedules have been released, the rest of the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more information on tickets, visit Bellarmine's website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.