JCTC, Bellarmine partnership opens new transfer pathway for students

The Jefferson 2 Bellarmine collaboration is an affordable college transfer option that allows Jefferson students to easily transfer their credits to Bellarmine with

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University and Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) have announced a new partnership that will create new opportunities and an easier path for Jefferson students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Bellarmine.

The Jefferson 2 Bellarmine collaboration is an affordable college transfer option that allows Jefferson students to easily transfer their credits to Bellarmine with no application fee. It requires 24 credit hours and a 2.0 GPA from Jefferson.

According to a news release, It also allows students who transfer to Bellarmine to send credits back to Jefferson so they can receive associate degrees and certificates from Jefferson. Two Bellarmine students received “reverse transfer” degrees from Jefferson this summer.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, two students have been admitted to Bellarmine as transfer students through the new partnership, and two more have applied to the program as they begin their studies at Jefferson.

“At Jefferson, we are committed to providing students with a quality education and support services needed to make a successful transition from community college to a bachelor’s degree and beyond,” said Dr. Ty Handy, President of Jefferson Community & Technical College. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Bellarmine, and we’re thrilled now to formalize this relationship in such a way that we are able to create more opportunities between the two institutions for a greater impact for our students and the Louisville community.”

The two institutions have designed specific transfer plans that provide straightforward pathways to degrees in biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, elementary education, middle grades education, secondary education, and health and aging services leadership.

Bellarmine’s president, Dr. Susan M. Donovan, noted that Bellarmine offers significant scholarships for transfer students, who can apply to live on campus if they choose. Active military and veterans are eligible for additional reductions in tuition rates, through Bellarmine’s participation in the federal Yellow Ribbon program.

Handy and Donovan expect their partnership to grow over the next few years, as the institutions explore collaborations in research, career placement and student learning opportunities. They have also agreed to explore opportunities for Bellarmine graduate students to serve as adjunct instructors at Jefferson.

Leon Price, who graduated from Jefferson with an associate degree in art, is one of the first to take advantage of the new partnership.

“I enjoyed my time at Jefferson because it gave me the educational experience I was looking for, and the staff treated me like I was part of the family. They made it easy for me to believe in myself and believe in what’s next,” said Price. “That gave me the confidence to transfer to Bellarmine this upcoming semester. What brought me to the Jefferson to Bellarmine pathway was the class sizes at Bellarmine. From my experience at Jefferson, I know I work best when I’m able to communicate with my professor one on one, and I’m looking forward to that atmosphere at Bellarmine.”