Air Force uses 'air game' to win First Responder Bowl

DALLAS, Texas — Haaziq Daniels passed for two touchdowns and ran for two others as Air Force beat Louisville 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl at SMU's home field in Dallas.

Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes for a season-high 252 yards leading a triple-option offense that came into the game averaging an FBS-best 340.8 rushing yards and the second-fewest passing yards at 82.5 per game.

Malik Cunningham threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Harrell and ran for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:57 to play for Louisville.

During his post-game interview, Louisville coach Satterfield admits the defense didn't play well and the offense didn't convert enough on opportunities to score touchdowns.

