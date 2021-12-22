Servpro First Responder Bowl: What you need to know ahead of Louisville vs Air Force game

The matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and Air Force Falcons will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Dallas, Texas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Cardinals are set to go up against the Air Force Falcons on Dec. 28 in the First Responder Bowl.

The matchup will take place on Tuesday at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas at 3:15 p.m. EST.

"We’re excited to host Air Force and Louisville in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl this year,” Executive Director Brant Ringler said. “Both teams have enjoyed impressive seasons, and we are eager to see them compete in Dallas as we celebrate our first responders."

Where can you watch the game?

The game will also be streamed on ESPN's networks.

Why is it called First Responder Bowl?

The bowl was first played following the 2010 season, the annual game in Dallas began honoring first responders at the 2014 game.

First responders include police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, correctional officers and anyone else who have specialized training and are the first to arrive and provide assistance at the scene of emergencies.

This matchup will be the 12th edition of the bowl game.

It will not only be both teams first time playing in the First Responder Bowl, but their first game against each other.

UofL's bowl history

The Louisville Cardinals have a 6-6 record for the 2021 season of the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

This will be the Cardinals 24th bowl, owning a previous 11-11-1 record.

Not only that, but it will also be the Card's second bowl appearance in three seasons under head coach Scott Satterfield.

Satterfield owns a 4-0 record in bowl appearances, defeating Mississippi State in the 2019 Music City Bowl in his first season at Louisville.

