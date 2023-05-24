Federal judge rules against Bob Baffert's final claim against Churchill Downs

The hall of fame trainer sued Churchill Downs after the racetrack suspended him for two years following 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit's disqualification.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge ruled against trainer Bob Baffert in his final remaining claim in a lawsuit against Churchill Downs.

The hall of fame trainer sued Churchill Downs after the racetrack suspended him for two years following 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit's disqualification for a drug violation.

Baffert's final claim argues his suspension from the track and its properties, including the last two Kentucky Derby races, devalued his training license.

However, in her ruling Wednesday, Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings disagreed.

"The Court cannot find that Baffert's Kentucky trainer's license was rendered valueless when he used it to win over $1 million racing horses in the Commonwealth," she said.

Jennings is the same judge that ruled against Baffert's other claims back in February.

The trainer's suspension is set to end in June.

