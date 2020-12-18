UofL women's basketball game against Miami postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Last Friday, all team related activities were paused indefinitely due to the positive case and contact tracing in the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's women's basketball team has postponed their game against Miami on Dec. 20 after a positive COVID-19 test last week.

Last Friday, all team related activities were paused indefinitely due to the positive case and contact tracing in the program. The team is adhering to protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

There is no determination on how the pause will impact games beyond the one originally scheduled for Dec. 20.

This is the third postponement this week. Games against North Carolina and Florida State were also postponed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.