Donovan Mitchell releases limited-edition sneaker to support Black UofL students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NBA All-Star and former Card Donovan Mitchell has introduced a new shoe that helps current and future Black students at the University of Louisville.

All proceeds from the sales of the D.O.N. Issue #2 x Louisville sneaker, up to $200,000, will go toward funding several scholarships and academic initiatives at UofL, the school announced Thursday.

UofL said Mitchell and Adidas worked with the Office of Diversity and Equity to determine which scholarships and initiatives would best serve the student population, landing on the Woodford R. Porter Scholarship Program, the Muhammad Ali Scholar Program, the Health and Social Justice Scholars Program and an emergency fund to help increase retention rates of impacted students.

WNBA star Angel McCoughtry is also supporting the efforts to help UofL, where she broke the record for career scoring in her senior season.

"I am passionate about giving back so having the opportunity to support the Louisville community, a place that helped shape me, is really special and it’s great my friend and champion for equality, Angel McCoughtry, is supporting these efforts as well," Mitchell said.

UofL President Neeli Bendapudi said the school is honored to have Mitchell and McCoughtry as part of the Cardinal Family, calling them great leaders and role models on top of their talents on the court.

Members of the men's and women's basketball teams will wear the limited-edition colorway in upcoming games. Mitchell will debut his during the Jazz's preseason game Thursday night.

The D.O.N. Issue #2 x Louisville features Louisville's colors, along with the image of Louie the Cardinal dunking on the rubber outsole. The shoe’s lace overlay says, "Louisville First, Cards Forever," and the heel features "THE VILLE."

