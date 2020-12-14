Gov. Andy Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths as state lays out plans for in-person learning

Beshear said this is the first decline in cases since the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 18.

KENTUCKY, USA — Tuesday, December 15

12:55 p.m.

Following a meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Governor Beshear held a briefing to share what they discussed.

Beshear said he and Birx discussed the dangerous stage the country is in with the virus and mitigation steps. Birx supports the steps Kentucky has taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Birx shared a presentation with State Health Commissioner Dr. Stack, and he will share that information during the daily briefing at 4 p.m.

According to Birx, Kentucky could improve in youth COVID-19 testing.

Monday, December 14

4:45 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has laid out plans for schools returning to in-person learning as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Many school districts around the state are in their last week before a two-week winter break.

The Healthy at School guidelines outline adjustments for orange and red counties.

The governor said when a county is in the red zone, they can now move to remote learning or develop a hybrid model that will decrease the number of people inside schools.

Every school must provide meaningful virtual options that can’t negatively impact students’ GPA, class rank, ability to take advance placement classes or any other educational opportunity or recognition.

Schools must accommodate all educators who may fall into a high-risk category with virtual options.

The guidelines will be mandatory beginning January 4, 2021.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than January 11, 2021.

Beshear said the reason why the Jan. 11 date is due to the cycle of the virus and those who could attend Christmas gatherings – even though Kentuckians should only have gatherings with those in the same household.



4:15 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has reported an additional 1,802 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear said this is the first decline in cases since the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 18.

Jefferson County reported 346 cases.

Seventeen more people have been lost to the virus including a 37-year-old woman and 74-year-old woman in Jefferson County.

The positivity rate for the state is slightly up to 8.58%.

Kentucky currently stands at 224,890 positive cases since tracking began in March.

2:45 p.m.

This morning, Kentucky's first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were transported to hospitals across the state, including three in Louisville.

Governor Beshear was present at University of Louisville Hospital where the first doses of the vaccine were administered to five front-line healthcare workers.

Also happening today, Kentucky restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen to indoor dining at 50% capacity after three weeks of COVID-19 restrictions. Guests are required to wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking and all restaurants and bars must stop service at 11 p.m., closing at midnight.

