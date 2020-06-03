LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Congressional leaders are pushing for gun reform legislation, through a town hall hosted at Atherton High School Thursday night.

Democrats John Yarmuth and California's Mike Thompson joined gun violence prevention advocates and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer for the event. Thompson is the Chairman of the U.S. House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

"So many thousands of Americans lose their lives or have their lives unalterably changed by gun violence. We need to do something," Yarmuth told the crowd.

Those who attended the town hall were able to hear from survivors of gun violence and also had the chance to ask the congressmen questions.

One of the people in the crowd, Eric Shumake, lost one of his sons to gun violence 22 years ago.

"I think he would support my wanting guns off the street," Shumake said.

Thursday's speakers said taking away guns isn't their solution, instead pushing for increased background checks and other gun legislation.

"Something needs to be done. We don't to take everyone's guns. That's not really the purpose of this," attendee Jamie McMillin said.

While there weren't concrete solutions presented, some people who attended the forum left feeling encouraged by the discussion.

"I don't know that it gave any definite steps of how we make steps to approach change but it was encouraging to hear there are things being done in Washington to help the situation," Shumake said.

"What you need to do is get involved with a group, and get out there and do something on a regular basis," McMillin said.

During the forum, Rep. Thompson voiced criticism over the current administration in Washington and blamed Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell for blocking his legislation on universal background checks that passed the House last year.

The White House said it is against Thompson's bill because it claims the legislation is too narrow and infringes on second amendment rights.

