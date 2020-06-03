SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a toddler was shot in Shepherdsville.
According to the department, it happened on Dean Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators haven't released the circumstances around the shooting.
RELATED: Man, 5-year-old both shot in the leg after gun discharges inside house
RELATED: LMPD: 1 injured in Fern Creek shooting
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.