LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal prosecutor is concerned about the risk to the public regarding Matt Bevin's pardons.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman of the Western District of Kentucky released a statement about the people pardoned by the former Governor.

Coleman says:



"I am particularly concerned about the risk to the public by those previously convicted of sex offenses, who by virtue of the state pardon, will not fall under any post-release supervision or be required to register as sex offenders."

Coleman says he plans to review any cases brought to his attention saying he will prosecute anyone pardoned by Bevin if he thinks it's justified.



However, federal prosecution after a state pardon requires approval from the Department of Justice in D.C.

