LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Kentucky Gov., Matt Bevin, is defending his controversial move to pardon a man convicted of a raping 9-year-old.

Bevin talked with radio host,Terry Meiners, on 840 WHAS radio.

When Meiners asked Bevin about pardoning 41-year-old, Micah Schoettle, Bevin claimed that victim had been examined and there were no physical signs of rape.

Bevin also revealed the victim's relationship to Schoettle on the program that said that the victim's sister was appartently around when the

alleged assaults took place.

"These are people who have been accused of that and in fact, convicted of that, but if I thought these people in the instance of those two you mentioned had actually done that they won't be out," Bevin said in the interview.

Schoettle was found guilty of rape, sodomy and other sexual crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2018.

