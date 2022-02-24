An NBA team in Louisville? Mayoral candidate says he believes he can make it happen

Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr. said said he wasn't sure why a deal hasn't been made with the NBA yet, but he felt certain that he could close one.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's mayoral candidates said part of the solution to boosting the city's economy is to bring an NBA team to Louisville.

Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr. released his proposed economic plan Thursday. He said he wasn't sure why a deal hadn't been made with the NBA yet, but he felt certain that he could close one.

"Someone needs to have the political will, the push to make it happen and we believe we can," he said.

Conversations around bringing a professional basketball team back to Kentucky have been swirling for years. In 2019, Dan Issel was named the president of NBA2LOU, an organization advocating for an NBA team, but no official deal has been made since.

Overall, Findley said restructuring the economic equity of the metro was his top priority.

"I think sometimes people forget what a pastor does," he said. "I'm used to working with people from varying opinions and backgrounds. I have no doubt that I'll be able to work with every city council member. We'll disagree, but communication is a key"

Findley's full economic plan focuses on 10 drivers of economic growth in Louisville including education, commercial development, business attraction and small businesses.

The Louisville pastor and community activist announced his run for mayor in March 2021.

Click here to read Findley's full economic plan.

