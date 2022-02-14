Craig Greenberg's fellow mayoral candidates release statements following shooting attempt

According to police, Greenberg was the target of a shooting that took place in Butchertown Monday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayoral candidates are responding following the attempted shooting of Craig Greenberg Monday morning.

According to police, someone opened fire at Greenberg's campaign office on Story Ave. around 10:15 a.m. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Chief Erika Shields said Greenberg was the intended target and a round grazed his clothing, but no one was physically injured.

Shields said a possible suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Police are still investigating what motivated the alleged shooter. Shields said they are considering everything, including potential political and religious motivations.

Current Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

“I am very saddened by this attack at the offices of political candidate Craig Greenberg. I have spoken to Mr. Greenberg and am grateful that no one was injured. I’m thankful to LMPD and our federal partners for their quick response in clearing the scene and detaining a possible suspect.”

Here are the responses from the other candidates running for Louisville mayor:

Bill Dieruf

"Our prayers go out to Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and his family and staff. The shooting incident at his office today cannot be condoned. Trust that an incident such as this must not deter candidates from seeking the very best for this community."

Timothy Findley, Jr.

"I'm praying for the safety of Mr. Greenberg his staff and all of the mayoral candidates. We have a fierce battle going on politically, but none of us want to see this kind of violence take place."

In an interview with WHAS11, Findley said he spoke to Greenberg a few hours after the shooting. He said police advised him to be 'vigilant' and 'observant.'

"I've dealt with this before. I've never been in the situation that Craig's in, but certainly I've dealt with threats and things of that nature, so we've already taken that very seriously with our team," he said.

David Nicholson

"My thoughts are with the Greenberg family and campaign team. I have spoken with Craig and understand they are all safe and I am thankful for that."

Shameka Parrish-Wright

"My thoughts and prayers are with Craig and his family. My family and myself have seen gun violence over and over and everyone on all sides is impacted. I heard he was grazed. I wish him well. My team and family have been worried about my safety. No candidate should have to deal with this.”

While Chief Shields said there was no indication that other candidates could be in danger, many candidates have chosen to take extra security precautions following Monday's incident.

This story will be updated as other candidates release statements on the shooting.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.