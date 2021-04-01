State budget a priority as lawmakers set to begin new legislative session

The General Assembly is also looking to change the power of who can call a special session.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers from across the Commonwealth will return to Frankfort on Tuesday for this year’s new legislative session.

Republicans will have supermajorities in both houses, gaining more seats in the 2020 general election.

Lawmakers plan to focus on policies that tackle COVID-19 and their response to the pandemic.

Passing another one-year state budget is at the top of the agenda, but that’s not the only thing they will focus on.

The General Assembly is also looking to change the power of who can call a special session.

“It’s the institution of the governorship, not the individual of the governor so there has to be that distinction made this is an institutional issue, not a personal issue,” Republican and state Senate President Robert Stivers said.

Currently, only the governor can call a special session.

The General Assembly will have 30 days to complete the state’s business before adjourning on March 30.

