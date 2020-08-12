Wreath lit at Kentucky Capitol in remembrance of more than 2,000 lost to COVID-19

Just months ago, a similar ceremony was held when Kentucky had reached 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear honored the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 at the Capitol Monday.

The governor, first lady, Lt. governor and Kentucky State Police Honor Guard were present for the ceremony in which a wreath was lit in remembrance of those who have died from the virus.

You can watch the full ceremony below:

