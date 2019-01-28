LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Congressman James Comer says he will not run for governor against incumbent Matt Bevin.

Comer released a statement via Twitter Sunday night saying he’d been silent for the past three days after his father suffered a massive stroke Thursday.

Comer previously lost to Bevin in the 2015 gubernatorial primary by 83 votes.

He says he plans to remain in Congress.

In his message, he said he wishes Governor Bevin the best of luck in the future and is successful as if he succeeds, Kentucky succeeds.

Bevin officially announced Friday he was seeking re-election with running mate Ralph Alvarado, a state Senator.

RELATED: Gov. Bevin picks Sen. Ralph Alvarado as running mate for 2019 re-election