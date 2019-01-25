LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Gov. Matt Bevin announces he is running for re-election in 2019 with State Sen. Ralph Alvarado as his running mate.

Alvarado, 48, serves as a member of the Kentucky Senate from District 28. He was elected in 2014 and is the first Hispanic elected to the Kentucky General Assembly. He is also a medical doctor.

Governor Matt Bevin and his running mate Ralph Alvarado filed to enter the 2019 Kentucky governor's race on Jan. 25.

Bevin had previously said that he was running for re-election but had never said who his running mate was until Jan. 25.

Jenean Hampton is Bevin’s current Lieutenant Governor. Bevin has praised Hampton as the state’s first African-American elected to statewide office.

A spokesman for Bevin said Hampton would serve out the remainder of her term. Bevin called Hampton an "extraordinary lieutenant governor" and "a dear and personal friend." He said adding Alvarado makes it "a pretty solid ticket," adding he has "a sense of urgency."

Hampton is a military veteran who lives in Bowling Green.

