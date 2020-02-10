Sen. Mitch McConnell reacts to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

"We talked business most of the time. So it seemed like to me a relatively normal conversation" Senator McConnell said.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Senator Mitch McConnell’s stop at Georgetown Community Hospital was preplanned to tout coronavirus relief dollars that helped Kentucky Hospitals, but news overnight trumped that message.



Leader McConnell talked about the $12 billion initially brought in to help the Commonwealth, but he knew the big questions surrounded the President's diagnosis.



McConnell would not answer a question about when he was last tested only insisting that the Senate was following CDC guidelines.



I asked whether he recently met in-person with the President, the administration, or any member of his party who had tested positive, he answered no.



Kentucky's Senior Senator also described Friday's phone conversation with the president.



"He (President Trump) said he was feeling fine... and we talked business most of the time... and so it seemed like to me a relatively normal conversation except for this intervening event for which was the reason I called him to see how he was doing and wish him well,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said.



Another question that was asked was, will he adjourn the senate until there's a better grasp of who has and doesn't have the virus?