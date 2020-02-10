Kentucky lawmakers, leaders respond after President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Donald Trump announced overnight Thursday that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, both tested positive for COVID-19. Friday morning, Kentucky officials and lawmakers responded on Twitter, sending their well wishes to the couple.
Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he is hoping "for a quick recovery" for the president. He also encouraged everyone to wear a mask and social distance, because the "virus is real and can impact anyone."
Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that he was pleased by the White House physician's report, which said the president and the first lady were “both well at this time.”
"Let's continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady for all those impacted by COVID-19," McConnell said.
Amy McGrath
Amy McGrath, who is running against McConnell for a Kentucky Senate seat in November, said she and her husband, Erik, would be praying for the recovery of "everyone at the White House."
Rand Paul
"Get well soon and stay strong," Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said in a tweet Friday morning.
The New York Times reported Friday morning that President Trump is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. According to the president, he and the first lady are quarantining in the White House.
In a memo released to the public, the White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.
