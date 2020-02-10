Kentucky lawmakers, leaders respond after President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

"We hope for a quick recovery," Governor Andy Beshear said on Twitter Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Donald Trump announced overnight Thursday that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, both tested positive for COVID-19. Friday morning, Kentucky officials and lawmakers responded on Twitter, sending their well wishes to the couple.

Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he is hoping "for a quick recovery" for the president. He also encouraged everyone to wear a mask and social distance, because the "virus is real and can impact anyone."

Waking up to the news the President & First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is real and can impact anyone. Wear your mask, social distance and follow the guidelines. To the President, First Lady & everyone facing this virus - we hope for a quick recovery. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 2, 2020

Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that he was pleased by the White House physician's report, which said the president and the first lady were “both well at this time.”

"Let's continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady for all those impacted by COVID-19," McConnell said.

Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

Amy McGrath

Amy McGrath, who is running against McConnell for a Kentucky Senate seat in November, said she and her husband, Erik, would be praying for the recovery of "everyone at the White House."

Erik and I are praying for the health of the President, First Lady, and everyone at the White House.



Kentucky, #wearamask. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 2, 2020

Rand Paul

"Get well soon and stay strong," Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said in a tweet Friday morning.

Get well soon and stay strong! @KelleyAshbyPaul and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/dRHSRlTlSW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 2, 2020

The New York Times reported Friday morning that President Trump is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. According to the president, he and the first lady are quarantining in the White House.

In a memo released to the public, the White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.