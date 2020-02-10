Lawmakers react to President Trump, First Lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19



However, there have been hints and more clear signs that politics are not completely in the back seat on this big headline in the world's biggest story of 2020.



Senator Rand Paul was an early commenter on Twitter sending a get-well message from him and his wife Kelley.



Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, Indiana 6th District Congressman Greg Pence, and his wife sent their love to the first couple sending wishes for a speedy recovery.



State Representative Charles Booker, who unsuccessfully ran to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted recommendations for people to wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance adding "Anyone can get COVID-19...even the President of the United States."



Leader McConnell tweeted that he was happy to hear the White House physician's report that the president and first lady were feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19, asking people to pray.



McConnell later tweeted that he'd spoken with the president, "He's in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve."



That elicited the response from Representative Booker saying, "you are sick".



Amy McGrath, who defeated Booker in the Democratic Primary and is facing Senator McConnell shared prayers from her and her husband to everyone at the White House.



State officials reacted with good wishes too including Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Treasurer Allison Ball.



Senator Todd Young offered prayers not just for the President and First Lady but all families impacted by COVID 19.



Kentucky's 4th District Congressman Thomas Massie shared well wishes adding that he and his wife both recovered from COVID-19.



Third District Congressman John Yarmuth's message included wishes for a speedy recover adding, "Can't have a more powerful example of how we are all at risk with this pandemic, particularly if you aren't honest about the danger and don't take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family. Please, everyone, wear a mask."