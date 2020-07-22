Marsy's Law challenged again in Kentucky

The Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is challenging the process used to pass the law and put it on the November ballot.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — For the second time, Marsy's Law is being challenged in Kentucky’s courts. The Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is challenging the process used to pass the law and put it on the November ballot.

The law is a proposed constitutional amendment providing a bill of rights for crime victims.

After the state Supreme Court struck the law down based on the ballot language in 2019, lawmakers passed it again during the 2020 session.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has now filed a motion to defend the law in Franklin Circuit Court.

