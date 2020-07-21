x
State of emergency in Louisville extended to August 31, Mayor Fischer announces in briefing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has extended the State of emergency for Jefferson County to August 31 due to the increased positive cases of COVID-19. 

Governor Andy Beshear reported on Tuesday the state's second-highest daily increase in positive cases. There are 674 new cases, bringing the overall total to 24,060. 

Monday, the Kentucky Department of Health issued a travel advisory for Kentuckians who have traveled or plan to travel to a state reporting high numbers of COVID-19. 

The advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states reporting positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15% for COVID-19 testing. 

The advisory also includes one state quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15% and one U.S. Territory. 

