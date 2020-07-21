State of emergency in Louisville extended to August 31, Mayor Fischer announces in briefing

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has extended the State of emergency to August 31 due to the increased positive cases of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has extended the State of emergency for Jefferson County to August 31 due to the increased positive cases of COVID-19.

Governor Andy Beshear reported on Tuesday the state's second-highest daily increase in positive cases. There are 674 new cases, bringing the overall total to 24,060.

Monday, the Kentucky Department of Health issued a travel advisory for Kentuckians who have traveled or plan to travel to a state reporting high numbers of COVID-19.

The advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states reporting positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15% for COVID-19 testing.

The advisory also includes one state quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15% and one U.S. Territory.

