Help your county during the November election. Volunteers are needed statewide, here are ways to sign up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are just months away from the November election and state officials in Kentucky are looking for help at the precincts. The Secretary of State says there aren't enough volunteers.

"One thing we’re waiting to see is if absentee voting is going to be available to all registered Kentucky voters as it was in June of if it will go back to how it traditionally is under Kentucky revised statutes which means that there’s a list of 10 criteria that you have to fit into," Jordan Kelch Communications Administrator for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office says.

Regardless, Kelch says volunteers will be needed.

“We will definitely need volunteers. We will definitely utilize our poll workers. It’s just again how many we will need and what election day is going to look like, how many polling places we have those things have yet to be decided.”

Kelch says in a traditional year they have 232 polling locations and 623 precincts, so lots of people are needed to assist.

This year is different because of the pandemic, Kelch confirms.

“It’s hard to get too many details especially when it comes to how many poll workers we’ll utilize just because certain decisions need to be made and those decisions will be made on part of the Secretary of State’s office, the office of the Governor, and the Office of Elections.

Ways to sign up:

Check your county clerk's office or election site

The Kentucky Board of Election site

Republican or Democratic Committee in your area