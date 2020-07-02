FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Army is looking for a fourth headquarters to boost national defense and Fort Knox is one of the top installations under consideration.

Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Representative Brett Guthrie wrote a letter to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville advocating for Fort Knox.

In the letter they wrote, “Kentucky is proud to be one of the most military-friendly states in America. Locating the new headquarters at Fort Knox would clearly provide a significant return on investment for the Army.”

The legislators say Fort Knox would be an easy choice because it has the capacity to accommodate the headquarters without the need for construction.

If the installation is chosen, more than 600 soldiers will come to Kentucky.

Those 600 soldiers and their families would have a big impact on the surrounding communities and businesses, like Boone’s Dry Cleaning and Laundry.

The business has been open for 50 years. Owner Ray French and his employees do dry cleaning, shirt laundry, and another special type of service.

“We do the fatigue business for the military, their OCPs,” French said.

Boone's Dry Cleaning and Laundry is down the street from Fort Knox, which has provided a steady stream of business for the shop.

“This store would really struggle if this wasn’t here,” French said.

Other businesses have also benefited from having the installation so close. Radcliff Mayor J.J. Duvall says an additional 600 soldiers and their families would have a big impact.

“Bringing additional people and additional opportunities for our community to grow and see those soldiers and families shopping and eating and becoming part of our community is a great thing and we support it 100 percent,” Duvall said.

The Army plans to choose a location soon. The headquarters will be activated in October 2020.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.