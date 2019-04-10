(WHAS11)- Secretary Esper posed with his Louisville Slugger which was a gift came from U of L McConnell Scholars who, along with ROTC members and those from the Knox Regional Development Alliance were able to ask questions.

The media was told to leave the event at U of L following opening remarks.

Both men spoke of supporting the other in an effort to fund military projects.



“After 8 years the Obama Administration defense budget cuts and force reductions, our military leadership is now finally able to focus on rebuilding and renewing our capabilities”, Sen. McConnell said.

Leader McConnell described money for a new middle school at Fort Campbell, tools for the Kentucky National Guard and efforts to remove chemical weapons from the Bluegrass Army Depot.

“This has been going on forever”, said Leader McConnell. “The chemical weapons stockpile in Richmond was something I inherited years ago when I came to the Senate. We're now actually up and running and destroying those weapons of mass destruction.”

Secretary Esper, who was stationed with the 101st Airborne during the first Gulf War, spoke of his time at Fort Knox as well as Fort Campbell and encouraged the audience to support military spouses in hiring practices saying that the husbands and wives of service members often sacrifice more than their service member spouse.

This year Governor Matt Bevin signed a law helping those spouses with professional licenses in Kentucky.

Secretary Esper encouraged other states to act.

