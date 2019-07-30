LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Their “Old Kentucky Home” never looked so good.

After 9 months deployed in Afghanistan, the 19th Engineer Battalion’s 42nd Clearance Company is finally home.

Families were filled with cheers and tears, running into the arms of their soldiers. It’s a moment they’ve been waiting for since the 150 soldiers were deployed last fall.

Specialist Drew Cox came home to his wife Emily and finally met his 6-week-old daughter Ellie for the first time.

“I have a lot of younger siblings and what not, so I’m used to the whole baby thing – just not having my own so that’s a first,” he said.

Spc. Drew Cox is greeted by his wife Emily and 6-week-old baby Ellie.

WHAS-TV

The 19th Engineer Battalion’s 42nd Clearance Company conducted route clearance operations in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel throughout southern Afghanistan. They cleared nearly 7,000 miles of road to support NATO, Army, Marines and Romanian units.

The soldiers also cleared more than 400 IED’s, 8 rocket sites and conducted more than 200 Quick Reaction Force Missions.

